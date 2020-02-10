SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.72

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 1304543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,002.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,423,000 after purchasing an additional 410,702 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

