Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 3,338,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,593. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

