Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.