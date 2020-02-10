Spendcoin (SPND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $197,261.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

