Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Spire were worth $65,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spire by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,059. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.