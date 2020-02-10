Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAVE. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.07.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 50,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

