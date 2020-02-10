Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 7,857,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

