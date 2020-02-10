Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,075 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,111,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,607,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 110,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.44. 239,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,282. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.