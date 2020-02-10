Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.55

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.55 and last traded at C$41.55, with a volume of 6406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

