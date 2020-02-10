State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,914 shares of company stock worth $3,923,375. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Shares of TER traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. 30,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,326. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

