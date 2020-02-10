State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.12. 263,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,524. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

