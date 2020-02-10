State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 867.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 153,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 137,414 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

WU traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $28.01. 136,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,638 shares of company stock worth $1,687,207. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.