State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $11,067,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $15,847,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $4,280,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $66,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.19. 3,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $109.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

