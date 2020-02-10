State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 254 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $317,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

NYSE EPAM traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $235.13. 3,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,369. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.89. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $143.19 and a 52-week high of $242.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.