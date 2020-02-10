State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 492,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 410,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $136.12. 2,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.85. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.