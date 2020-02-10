State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.89 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 434,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. 1,315,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,110. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

