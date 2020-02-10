State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,208 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $413,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $27,129,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

