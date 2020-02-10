State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,438 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 37.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,636. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

