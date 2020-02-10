Stellar Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $518.72 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.03565489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00258181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00136433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,078,787,332 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, BitMart, C2CX, Bittrex, Upbit, OTCBTC, Kraken, ZB.COM, RippleFox, Kryptono, Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, Huobi, Koineks, Liquid, Stronghold, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Exrates, Bitbns, Koinex, ABCC, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax, Poloniex, Stellarport, CryptoMarket, OKEx, Exmo, BCEX, Gate.io, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, Ovis, GOPAX and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

