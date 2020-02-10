Stephens Trims Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Target Price to $84.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Stephens from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

