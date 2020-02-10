Steris (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.65-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.57.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

