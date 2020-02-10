Stifel Nicolaus Raises GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $50.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.48.

Shares of GRUB traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,606. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.34. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GrubHub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,929.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $774,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

