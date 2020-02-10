Strandline Resources (ASX:STA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Strandline Resources Ltd (ASX:STA) rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 327,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 116,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

In other Strandline Resources news, insider Peter Watson 323,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th.

Strandline Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Tanzania. It holds 100% interest in a portfolio of heavy mineral sands projects in Tanzania; the Coburn Heavy Mineral Sands project situated in Western Australia; and the Fowlers Bay nickel-gold project located in the Western Gawler region of South Australia.

