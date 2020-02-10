Strategic Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Position in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.29. 3,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Columbia Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Insiders purchased 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $219,494 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.