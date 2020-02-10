Strategic Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Square by 48.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.34. 161,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.44, a PEG ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

