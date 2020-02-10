Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Intel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 74,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,262,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Intel by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 68,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $65.77. 8,105,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

