Strs Ohio Acquires 600 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth $3,223,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000.

NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $70.98. 3,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,759. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $376,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $115,201.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at $341,770.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

