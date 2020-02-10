Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

