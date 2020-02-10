Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clarus were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 233,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Clarus during the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,942. The company has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Clarus Corp has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.