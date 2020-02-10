Strs Ohio Purchases 400 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South State were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in South State by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in South State by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in South State by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,649. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

