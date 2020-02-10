Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KW remained flat at $$22.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

