Strs Ohio Sells 8,500 Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

FFG traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.03. 26,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

