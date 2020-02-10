Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 47,235 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,826 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,322. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.