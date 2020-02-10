Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,131 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Voya Financial worth $35,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,723,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Voya Financial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,944,000 after acquiring an additional 122,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

