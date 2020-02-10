Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

SU opened at $29.10 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.