SunTrust Banks Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $400.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average of $327.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $40,251,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

