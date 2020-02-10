SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.50

Shares of SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 4211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.36).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -51.75.

About SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM)

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

