Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.22. 4,228,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,672. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

