Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.48.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.46. 206,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,139 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

