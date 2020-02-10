Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 1-Year High at $490.00

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 484.75 ($6.38), with a volume of 74783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.24).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on Team17 Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 336.27. The company has a market capitalization of $630.73 million and a PE ratio of 37.80.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

