Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) has been given a €3.60 ($4.19) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.37 ($2.76).

ETR TC1 traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching €3.33 ($3.88). 300,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48. Tele Columbus has a fifty-two week low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of €3.65 ($4.24).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

