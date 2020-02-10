TELUS (TU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. 14,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

