Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.88), approximately 259,967 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,163% from the average daily volume of 7,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.50 ($4.12).

TEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $191.75 million and a PE ratio of 21.38.

In related news, insider Nick Basing sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £362,500 ($476,848.20). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31). Insiders have sold 7,221,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,259,000 in the last 90 days.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

