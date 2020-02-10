Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Teradata stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Teradata has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

