Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $939,587.00 and approximately $907.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.04576049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00749995 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.