Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 2740687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $957,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.24.

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

