Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 179 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.42. 3,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,250. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

