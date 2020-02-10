Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $67.62. 32,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

