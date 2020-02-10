Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $10,928,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,693 shares of company stock worth $9,042,821. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.93. 8,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,870. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $95.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

