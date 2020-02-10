Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.99. 492,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

